Speaker Lusaka admits to fathering mistress' unborn child, announces next action

In a submission made by Speaker Lusaka's lawyer on Wednesday, he accepted responsibility for the pregnancy and noted that he was already taking care of expenses around the pregnancy as is.

The Speaker's lawyer, Peter Wanyama, also told the court that Mr Lusaka was ready to meet other demands put forward by Ms Mutaki in her Sh25 million law suit.

Mutaki moved to court last month seeking orders to have the Speaker pay her Sh25 million as child support, in addition to a house of equal value to the one where the Speaker's other children reside.

While speaking during the Wednesday mention of the case, Speaker Lusaka noted that he was also willing to buy the house for Mutaki and his unborn child.

The Senate Speaker further told the court that he and the woman had decided to settle the matter out of court.

"It’s not correct that my client can’t make prenatal expenses... That has been sorted… And we are saying let’s wait for the baby to be born… Who can buy a house within seven days?

"My client has advised me to tell the court that he’s engaging the lady concerning issues of birth maintenance… My client has an open mind… The issues of maintenance of the child will be addressed..." Speaker Lusaka posed through his lawyer.

Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka Pulse Live Kenya

Speaker Lusaka's Messy Affair

Mutaki moved to court in June claiming to have been three months pregnant and accusing the Speaker of neglect.

The woman claimed that she had been having an affair with Lusaka since 2018, the result of which had been the pregnancy.

"The respondent despite being a man of means he has refused, neglected, and ignored to take care of the applicant’s pre-natal clinics necessary to ensure the wellbeing of the unborn child.