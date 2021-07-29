RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Sports CS Amina Mohamed’s husband dies at Karen Hospital

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Khalid Ahmed passed on after a short illness

Amina Mohamed
Amina Mohamed

Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is in mourning following the sudden demise of her husband Khalid Ahmed.

Recommended articles

According to a family spokesperson, Khalid Ahmed passed away on Thursday at 5am, after a short illness. He had been admitted at the Karen Hospital.

The late Khalid was a father of two.

Amina Mohamed and husband Khalid Ahmed.
Amina Mohamed and husband Khalid Ahmed. Amina Mohamed and husband Khalid Ahmed. Pulse Live Kenya

More to follow

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke