Sports CS Amina Mohamed’s husband dies at Karen Hospital

Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is in mourning following the sudden demise of her husband Khalid Ahmed.
Khalid Ahmed passed on after a short illness
According to a family spokesperson, Khalid Ahmed passed away on Thursday at 5am, after a short illness. He had been admitted at the Karen Hospital.
The late Khalid was a father of two.
