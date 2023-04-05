The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Fabian Simiyu

#FeatureByBestUKCasino - Expect a year full of fun if you're planning to visit Las Vegas in 2023.

A car drifting (left) and musical instruments
A car drifting (left) and musical instruments

The Sin City's non-dimming lights, abundant casinos, and never-ending entertainment have travellers around the world thrilled to add it to this year’s bucket list. You can learn more about Las Vegas on this website to help you finalize your travel plans.

Recommended articles

In the meantime, below are nine of the largest events in Las Vegas for the year that you should never miss out on!

Las Vegas’ annual Consumer Electronics Show is a phenomenal event for all tech enthusiasts. Every January, people around the world travel to Las Vegas just to be a part of the CES event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here you can find thousands of the latest technologies and even some antique and exclusive ones. We’re talking gadgets, toys, cars, and anything that has electricity flowing within it!

The acronym SHOT stands for shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade. And where else would the world’s largest trade show be held if not in Sin City?

Full of various law enforcement products, the SHOT show provides the public with a one-of-a-kind experience to learn about all the kinds of attack equipment in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city of Las Vegas ends the first month of its year with the annual Concrete Convention.

More known as the World of Concrete, this event showcases all kinds of commercial concretes and masonry construction industries, certainly not something you’ll find everywhere.

There is a car enthusiast in everyone, and Las Vegas’ NASCAR weekend will definitely bring it out of you!

This event allows everyone to immerse themselves in NASCAR’s biggest presentations. From here, you can watch all of your favourite drivers drift around the track and even witness the presentation of the Pennzoil 400.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world of fashion will always be in everyone’s best interest, and Las Vegas will certainly not miss out on it.

The MAGIC event held annually in Las Vegas is the world’s largest fashion marketplace.

Here you’ll find apparel like no other. And when we say that this event is for everyone, we mean that you’ll find even children’s fashion clothing and accessories in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The year 2023 is certainly abundant in the phenomenal NASCAR weekend events.

This triple-header weekend features the famous Cup Series playoff race where you can watch NASCAR’s best models sprint off right in front of your eyes.

If you’re looking for the world’s best automotive models, make sure to be a part of the Las Vegas SEMA show.

This automotive trading event consists of the world’s best manufacturers and heavy buyers. It’s the premium version of the automotive aftermarket industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every December, Las Vegas showcases its National Finals Rodeo. What would be a better year-ender than 10 days in a place full of rodeo enthusiasts and the celebration of its culture?

In this event, you’ll never run out of outsized hats and leather boots as you watch a number of the biggest music stars perform.

#FeatureByBestUKCasino

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-Speaker Ole Kaparo's home raided

Ex-Speaker Ole Kaparo's home raided

Raila's fresh demands to Ruto rattle UDA

Raila's fresh demands to Ruto rattle UDA

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Raila accuses Ruto of snubbing 5 priority items in proposed talks

Raila accuses Ruto of snubbing 5 priority items in proposed talks

Police rescue suspect who hid in delivery room after being chased by angry residents

Police rescue suspect who hid in delivery room after being chased by angry residents

Ruto, Kagame strike deal in 10 areas of cooperation

Ruto, Kagame strike deal in 10 areas of cooperation

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

IG Koome takes action against officer caught firing teargas inside car with journalists

IG Koome takes action against officer caught firing teargas inside car with journalists

10 closely related politicians who don't see eye-to-eye in politics

10 closely related politicians who don't see eye-to-eye in politics

Pulse Sports

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl