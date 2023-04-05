The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

In the meantime, below are nine of the largest events in Las Vegas for the year that you should never miss out on!

The Consumer Electronics Show (January 9-12)

Las Vegas’ annual Consumer Electronics Show is a phenomenal event for all tech enthusiasts. Every January, people around the world travel to Las Vegas just to be a part of the CES event.

Here you can find thousands of the latest technologies and even some antique and exclusive ones. We’re talking gadgets, toys, cars, and anything that has electricity flowing within it!

The SHOT Show (January 23–26)

The acronym SHOT stands for shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade. And where else would the world’s largest trade show be held if not in Sin City?

Full of various law enforcement products, the SHOT show provides the public with a one-of-a-kind experience to learn about all the kinds of attack equipment in the world.

World of Concrete (January 23–25)

The city of Las Vegas ends the first month of its year with the annual Concrete Convention.

More known as the World of Concrete, this event showcases all kinds of commercial concretes and masonry construction industries, certainly not something you’ll find everywhere.

Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Weekend (March 3–5)

There is a car enthusiast in everyone, and Las Vegas’ NASCAR weekend will definitely bring it out of you!

This event allows everyone to immerse themselves in NASCAR’s biggest presentations. From here, you can watch all of your favourite drivers drift around the track and even witness the presentation of the Pennzoil 400.

MAGIC (August 7–9)

The world of fashion will always be in everyone’s best interest, and Las Vegas will certainly not miss out on it.

The MAGIC event held annually in Las Vegas is the world’s largest fashion marketplace.

Here you’ll find apparel like no other. And when we say that this event is for everyone, we mean that you’ll find even children’s fashion clothing and accessories in it.

South Point 400 NASCAR Weekend (October 14–15)

The year 2023 is certainly abundant in the phenomenal NASCAR weekend events.

This triple-header weekend features the famous Cup Series playoff race where you can watch NASCAR’s best models sprint off right in front of your eyes.

SEMA Show (October 31–November 3)

If you’re looking for the world’s best automotive models, make sure to be a part of the Las Vegas SEMA show.

This automotive trading event consists of the world’s best manufacturers and heavy buyers. It’s the premium version of the automotive aftermarket industry.

National Finals Rodeo (December 7–16)

Every December, Las Vegas showcases its National Finals Rodeo. What would be a better year-ender than 10 days in a place full of rodeo enthusiasts and the celebration of its culture?

In this event, you’ll never run out of outsized hats and leather boots as you watch a number of the biggest music stars perform.