New king to be crowned at Berlin Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge & Bekele miss in action

The 50th edition of the marathon will be a unique one and an opportunity to usher in a new chapter.

Names that have dominated the race in recent years will all be missing in action, providing ushering in a new era with other

Notably, marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge will not be taking part in the race, this being the first time in 10 years that the decorated athlete will not be taking part in the Berlin Marathon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethiopian duo of Kenenisa Bekele and Guye Adola will also not be taking part, leaving the crown up for grabs by any of the talented athletes who will be going for glory.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge Pulse Live Kenya

New king to be crowned at Berlin Marathon

The trio of Kipchoge, Bekele and Adola have dominated the race since 2015, with Kipchoge winning it five times, Bekele twice and Adola holding one win.

Kipchoge told Olympics.com, that this year he will be following the race as a fan and not as a competititor, expressing his appreciation to organizers of the event and asserting that the gold medal will be up for grabs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody has a plan and at the back of their mind know what they need from that race. I would advise them to stick to their plan and trust their minds and their systems, like what the coach is telling them.

"For me, I could have just been there as one of the fans and a past winner of Berlin to celebrate the 50 years. To just thank the fans and the organisers for the many years of support." Kipchoge remarked.

Kenenisa Bekele Pulse Live Kenya

With Kipchoge missing in the lineup, Kenya’s hopes of retaining the title won by the marathon legend in the last two editions of the marathon lies on Ronald Korir, Samwel Mailu, Philemon Kipchumba, Kibiwott Kandie and Cybrian Kotut.