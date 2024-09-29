The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

New king to be crowned at Berlin Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge & Bekele miss in action

Charles Ouma

The trio of Kipchoge, Bekele and Adola have dominated the race since 2015, with Kipchoge winning it five times, Bekele twice and Adola holding one win.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge
Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge

The Berlin Marathon that was incepted in 1974 will on Sunday mark 50 years since inception with decorated marathoners lining up in what will be an interesting marathon.

Recommended articles

The 50th edition of the marathon will be a unique one and an opportunity to usher in a new chapter.

Names that have dominated the race in recent years will all be missing in action, providing ushering in a new era with other

Notably, marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge will not be taking part in the race, this being the first time in 10 years that the decorated athlete will not be taking part in the Berlin Marathon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethiopian duo of Kenenisa Bekele and Guye Adola will also not be taking part, leaving the crown up for grabs by any of the talented athletes who will be going for glory.

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge
Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge Pulse Live Kenya

The trio of Kipchoge, Bekele and Adola have dominated the race since 2015, with Kipchoge winning it five times, Bekele twice and Adola holding one win.

Kipchoge told Olympics.com, that this year he will be following the race as a fan and not as a competititor, expressing his appreciation to organizers of the event and asserting that the gold medal will be up for grabs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody has a plan and at the back of their mind know what they need from that race. I would advise them to stick to their plan and trust their minds and their systems, like what the coach is telling them.

"For me, I could have just been there as one of the fans and a past winner of Berlin to celebrate the 50 years. To just thank the fans and the organisers for the many years of support." Kipchoge remarked.

Kenenisa Bekele
Kenenisa Bekele Kenenisa Bekele Pulse Live Kenya

With Kipchoge missing in the lineup, Kenya’s hopes of retaining the title won by the marathon legend in the last two editions of the marathon lies on Ronald Korir, Samwel Mailu, Philemon Kipchumba, Kibiwott Kandie and Cybrian Kotut.

“For me going into every race, I always have high hopes. I am always determined to do my best and to do that which has never been done before. It doesn’t matter what position but I always give my best,” Kibiwott who will be facing off with a star-studded lineup including Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele who finished third last year stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

More than 83K turn up to celebrate Kenya’s wild wonders with free park entry

More than 83K turn up to celebrate Kenya’s wild wonders with free park entry

Masked men storm Jimi Wanjigi's Muthaiga home, pour blood at the gate

Masked men storm Jimi Wanjigi's Muthaiga home, pour blood at the gate

Last moments of student who died after jumping from dormitory at Sironga Girls

Last moments of student who died after jumping from dormitory at Sironga Girls

Sh8B payout & banging table on Ruto among points in Gachagua impeachment motion

Sh8B payout & banging table on Ruto among points in Gachagua impeachment motion

Gachagua: Sh5 million each & other goodies given to MPs to sign impeachment motion

Gachagua: Sh5 million each & other goodies given to MPs to sign impeachment motion

Gachagua takes impeachment plot to Ruto with warning in angry rant

Gachagua takes impeachment plot to Ruto with warning in angry rant

Jimmy Kibaki makes comeback in politics as UDA & ODM pocket Sh856 Million

Jimmy Kibaki makes comeback in politics as UDA & ODM pocket Sh856 Million

300 signatures collected, date set & night meetings that sealed Gachagua’s fate

300 signatures collected, date set & night meetings that sealed Gachagua’s fate

Nyaboke Moraa remembers late daughter in emotional post

Nyaboke Moraa remembers late daughter in emotional post

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Faith Kipyegon at the Athlos New York meet

Unstoppable Faith Kipyegon gets highest prize money after Athlos New York 1500m win

A track and field

Another young athlete collapses, dies during scholarship trials