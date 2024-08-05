The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Faith Kipyegon’s medal reinstated after dramatic 5,000m race [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Faith Kipyegon's initial disqualification during in the Paris 2024 Olympics 5,000m race sparked uproar but Kenya successfully appealed

Faith Kipyegon and Gudaf Tsegay during the Paris 2024 Olympics 5,000 metres race

In a dramatic turn of events at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Kenya’s appeal has been successful, and Faith Kipyegon’s silver medal position in the women’s 5,000 meters race was reinstated.

The decision came after a review of the disqualification that had originally removed Kipyegon from the podium finish.

The controversy began when Kipyegon was disqualified following a scuffle with Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay Desta during the final laps of the race.

Initial footage and race officials’ rulings had led to Kipyegon being penalised for obstruction, which shifted the final standings and led to her removal from the silver medal position.

Following the disqualification, Kenya filed an appeal, arguing that the decision was unjust and did not accurately reflect what happened.

The appeal was based on a comprehensive review of race footage and detailed analysis of the incident.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has now ruled in favor of Kenya’s appeal, reinstating Kipyegon’s original finish.

As a result, the updated medal standings see Beatrice Chebet of Kenya retaining her gold medal, Faith Kipyegon officially awarded the silver, and Ethiopia’s Sifan Hassan receiving the bronze.

Italy’s Nadia Battocletti, who had initially been placed third, will now be credited with the fourth position.

The decision has been met with widespread relief and celebration across Kenya.

Fans and officials had expressed strong support for Kipyegon and voiced frustration over the initial disqualification.

The final moments of the 5,000m race showcased a battle between Chebet and Kipyegon.

The two athletes broke away from the pack during the final lap in a dramatic display of endurance and tactical prowess.

Kipyegon, a seasoned runner known for her tactical acumen, led the race for most of the last lap.

However, meters from the finish line, Chebet unleashed a powerful sprint, displaying remarkable speed and finishing strength.

Despite Kipyegon’s valiant effort to maintain her lead by channeling her inner resilience, Chebet surged past her in the final meters with a burst of acceleration.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

