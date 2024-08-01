The sports category has moved to a new website.

From military to Olympics: Sharpshooter bags silver medal without high-tech gear

Denis Mwangi

Yusuf Dikec, a 51-year-old Turkish shooter, has captured the hearts of social media users worldwide following his impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yusuf Dikec and Kim Yeji
Yusuf Dikec and Kim Yeji

Competing in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event, Dikec, alongside teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, secured a silver medal, marking Turkey's first-ever Olympic medal in shooting.

Dikec's rise to internet fame is largely attributed to his unorthodox and laid-back shooting style.

During the competition, he opted for regular eyeglasses and earplugs, eschewing the specialized gear commonly used by his competitors. Many of whom donned high-tech visors and oversized ear protection.

Dikec's nonchalant demeanor, which included shooting with one hand casually tucked in his pocket, led to humorous comparisons on social media, with some jokingly suggesting he resembled a hitman rather than an Olympic athlete.

Türkiye's Yusuf Dikeç competes in the shooting 10-meter air pistol mixed team gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Center, Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)
Türkiye's Yusuf Dikeç competes in the shooting 10-meter air pistol mixed team gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Center, Paris, France, July 30, 2024. (AFP Photo)

His relaxed approach resonated with viewers, prompting a flurry of memes and jokes. One viral tweet humorously noted, "South Korea sent a fully-equipped athlete for Olympic shooting, while Turkey sent a guy without specialized lenses, eye protection, or ear coverage and still earned the silver".

This contrast was further highlighted by the presence of South Korean shooter Kim Yeji, who was celebrated for her modern style and poise.

This Olympic appearance marks Dikec's fifth since his debut in 2008, showcasing his longevity in the sport.

Dikec's career is decorated with numerous accolades, including two gold medals at the ISSF World Championships and multiple European titles.

Dikec's journey into shooting began in 2001 when he became a non-commissioned officer with Turkey's Gendarmerie General Command.

He has since transitioned to a full-time athlete, embracing his role while also sharing his passion for dancing and cats on social media.

Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec
Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec Pulse Live Kenya
Yusuf Dikec's viral moment at the Paris Olympics serves as a reminder that success can come in many forms.

His casual style and remarkable achievement in a highly competitive field have not only brought him fame but also inspired many, proving that determination and skill transcend age and conventional expectations.

As he looks forward to future competitions, Dikec's unique approach continues to resonate with fans around the globe.

Denis Mwangi

