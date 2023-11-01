The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife wanted $1 million as part of settlement – Baffour Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Baffour Gyan, the elder brother of Asamoah Gyan, has revealed that Gifty Gyan wanted $1 million as part of her marriage annulment settlement, but the court did not grant her wish.

Gifty Gyan: Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife wanted $1 million as part of settlement
Gifty Gyan: Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife wanted $1 million as part of settlement

He noted that Gifty also made some other outrageous demands which were ultimately thrown out by the court.

Recommended articles

According to Baffour, all the properties awarded to Gifty by the court after the annulment of her marriage to Asamoah Gyan were already in her name.

“On the properties, when Asamoah and Gifty were together, he bought her a house at Spintex to stay with the kids. So that house is already in Gifty’s name. It’s hers,” Baffour told Asempa FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gifty also bought a plot of land in Tema to be used as a gas station, that piece of land was also in her name already. And then the Infiniti car she uses is also hers. So the court is just all the gifts Gyan gave to her remain hers.

“Gifty and lawyers wanted $1 million and other things but the court threw those demands out, because the marriage has been annulled.”

Gyan and Gifty were once in love and got married 2013 but their relationship became damaged beyond repair, leading to a very bitter separation.

Asamaoh Gyan and Gifty Gyan
Asamaoh Gyan and Gifty Gyan Here is the results of the DNA Paternity test of Asamoah Gyan’s children Pulse Ghana

The couple’s marriage made the headlines when Gyan filed for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the High Court in Accra in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Black Stars captain was then doubting the legitimacy of his three children and therefore requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of them to ascertain the truth.

After five years of protracted dispute, the court finally ruled on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, that Gyan is the biological father of all three children of Gifty Gyan.

The court ordered the ex-Sunderland striker to pay his ex-wife a sum of GHc25,000 every month for the welfare and upkeep of their children.

The school fees, medical bills, dental care fees, flight tickets for travel and other costs that may come with raising children, are not included in the above sum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gyan’s house in the UK and another four-bedroom apartment in Ghana have also been awarded to his ex-wife by the court as compensation.

A gas station owned by the retired football at Prampram and a BMW car are also among the properties awarded to Gifty as part of the court settlement.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Gen Z among first recipients of new digital ID 'Maisha Card' as pilot phase starts

Gen Z among first recipients of new digital ID 'Maisha Card' as pilot phase starts

Oldest person alive? King honours 117-year-old Kenyan [Video]

Oldest person alive? King honours 117-year-old Kenyan [Video]

Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

State Banquet: Ruto's humour, Raila's presence, DP's absence, King's apology & more

State Banquet: Ruto's humour, Raila's presence, DP's absence, King's apology & more

American couple escape death penalty after pleading guilty to maltreating Ugandan boy

American couple escape death penalty after pleading guilty to maltreating Ugandan boy

KDF officer's fall & 7 other awkward incidents involving presidential guards [Videos]

KDF officer's fall & 7 other awkward incidents involving presidential guards [Videos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema performs at 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema becomes first African to perform at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Gifty Gyan: Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife wanted $1 million as part of settlement

Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife wanted $1 million as part of settlement – Baffour Gyan