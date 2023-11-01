Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife wanted $1 million as part of settlement – Baffour Gyan

According to Baffour, all the properties awarded to Gifty by the court after the annulment of her marriage to Asamoah Gyan were already in her name.

“On the properties, when Asamoah and Gifty were together, he bought her a house at Spintex to stay with the kids. So that house is already in Gifty’s name. It’s hers,” Baffour told Asempa FM.

“Gifty also bought a plot of land in Tema to be used as a gas station, that piece of land was also in her name already. And then the Infiniti car she uses is also hers. So the court is just all the gifts Gyan gave to her remain hers.

“Gifty and lawyers wanted $1 million and other things but the court threw those demands out, because the marriage has been annulled.”

Gyan and Gifty were once in love and got married 2013 but their relationship became damaged beyond repair, leading to a very bitter separation.

Here is the results of the DNA Paternity test of Asamoah Gyan’s children Pulse Ghana

The couple’s marriage made the headlines when Gyan filed for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the High Court in Accra in 2018.

The former Black Stars captain was then doubting the legitimacy of his three children and therefore requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of them to ascertain the truth.

After five years of protracted dispute, the court finally ruled on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, that Gyan is the biological father of all three children of Gifty Gyan.

The court ordered the ex-Sunderland striker to pay his ex-wife a sum of GHc25,000 every month for the welfare and upkeep of their children.

The school fees, medical bills, dental care fees, flight tickets for travel and other costs that may come with raising children, are not included in the above sum.

Gyan’s house in the UK and another four-bedroom apartment in Ghana have also been awarded to his ex-wife by the court as compensation.