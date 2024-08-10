The sports category has moved to a new website.

How Eliud Kipchoge signed off from Paris Olympics 2024 & his future prospects

Charles Ouma

A legend signs off

Eliud Kipchoge among other athletes at the Paris Olympics, August 10
Eliud Kipchoge among other athletes at the Paris Olympics, August 10

World Marathon legend, Eliud Kipchoge signed off from the Paris Olympics on an emotional day that saw him fail to finish a race for the first time in impressive career.

At the age of 39, Kipchoge lined up eyeing what would have been his third gold medal at the Olympics but failed to finish the race in what he described as his worst marathon.

Fans who lined up the road had a final glimpse of the world's greatest marathon runner in action in what is also his last Olympics.

Kipchoge appeared to struggle and dropped from the leading pack before making the decision to drop out of the race.

He stopped and allowed that last athlete in the race, Ser-Od Bat-Ochir to overtake him after 31 kilometers before signing off.

The legend handed over his shoes and socks to fans.

The crowd cheered and clapped as Kipchoge signed off before getting into an Olympic van in his final day of action in Paris.

Eliud Kipchoge among other athletes at the Paris Olympics, August 10
Eliud Kipchoge among other athletes at the Paris Olympics, August 10
Reflecting on the events of the day, Kipchoge noted that it was the first time that he had failed to finish a race.

“It is a difficult time for me…This my worst marathon. I have never done a DNF (did not finish). That’s life. Like a boxer, I have been knocked down, I have won, I have come second, eighth, 10th, fifth – now I did not finish. That’s life.” Kipchoge stated.

While hinting at retirement, Kipchoge noted that he will still be in the game but in a different capacity.

“You will see me in a different way, maybe giving people motivation, but I will not run.

“I don't know what to do next. I need to go back [home], sit down, and try to figure out my 21 years of running at a high level. I need to evolve and feature in other things.” The Marathon legend stated.

The decorated athlete has dominated the marathon scene and achieved what no human has been able to do: Running 40km in less than two hours.

He also won a number of marathons including Berlin (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023) and London (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019).

Kipchoge crossing the finish line of the Ineos 1:59 challenge marathon in Vienna, October 12, 2019.
Kipchoge crossing the finish line of the Ineos 1:59 challenge marathon in Vienna, October 12, 2019.

Notably, Kipchoge also featured in other races in earlier days of his career where he excelled with several wins.

Two World Championships’ 5,000m medals—gold in 2003 and silver in 2007 are among the accolades in his decorated career.

