The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySmartBettingGuide

Kenya's thriving sports betting culture
Kenya's thriving sports betting culture

As a sports-loving nation, it's only natural that Kenyans also love betting on games.

Recommended articles

From football to rugby and cricket, there are many opportunities for sports fans to place real money wagers.

In this article, we'll take a close look at why Kenyans love sports betting and how it affects the sports-watching experience.

We'll also touch on the legality of sports betting and how the government is handling concerns about responsible gambling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenyan Government allows sports betting for anyone 18 years old and above. The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) regulates sports betting. If any of the top bookmakers in the world want to operate in Kenya, they need to get a license from BCLB. They’ll also be regulated by BCLB.

Tax laws are in place to ensure that the government also earns revenue from legal sports wagering. All sports betting operators in the country need to pay a 20% tax on all winnings. Further, winners need to pay taxes on their winnings as well.

The thriving sports betting culture has been alive for many decades in Kenya. Millions of people place bets at a physical location, online on various websites, and via mobile apps. Billions of shillings are generated every year from betting on sports alone. Therefore, sports betting is one of the biggest forms of entertainment in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the early 2000s, both men and women have been looking for ways to place wagers on sports games.

Local and international operators such as Betway, Betin, SportPesa, and more have been providing safe and secure platforms for bettors.

In addition, the growth in popularity of sports such as football, and in particular, the English Premier League, has made betting even more common. Betting forms a big part of the experience of watching their favourite sports teams play every weekend.

The thriving betting culture in the east African country has several reasons behind it. Some have to do with accessibility, while others are just simply looking for diversity in how they enjoy sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accessibility

There are several options available when it comes to sports betting. As mentioned earlier, one can place wagers at a physical location or online. Those watching a game at a sports bar can easily place bets at the same time.

In addition, access to smartphones and fast internet makes it easy to bet online or through apps. Whether you’re on the move or relaxing at home, placing bets is quick and easy for the people of Kenya.

Heavy marketing and advertising

From celebrity endorsements to sports team sponsorships, betting companies have done a great job of

ADVERTISEMENT

making their products well-known. There are rules around how and where betting operators can advertise.

However, they work around to reach their target audience.

Mobile money transfer services

There are several easy payment methods for people placing bets online. Local payment options, such as M-Pesa, work closely with betting operators to make transactions quick and easy. So, both making a deposit and withdrawing are quick, easy, and low-cost.

The contribution of unemployment

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, Kenya’s high unemployment rate contributes to the thriving sports betting industry. Many young Kenyans see sports betting as an opportunity to earn money. As such, many are willing to take the risk.

Fighting illegal gambling

The Kenyan government implements strict laws and regulations on sports betting. As mentioned earlier, all operators need to have a license from the BCLB. They also need to pay their taxes. There are also limitations to advertising gambling services to avoid illegal operators from getting “visibility”.

Additionally, betting addiction is a serious problem that requires the cooperation of the sportsbooks, the government, and the community as a whole.

In a country with a high unemployment rate, education about responsible gambling is necessary. Information on how to get help for addiction and things to keep in mind when betting is readily available in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

These regulations help to ensure that bettors are working with legitimate and secure betting providers. The government encourages responsible gambling and uses some of the funds from taxes to fight betting addiction.

At the end of the day, as long as sports remain popular in Kenya, people will continue to bet. The Kenyan government works closely with betting providers to ensure that people have a safe and secure place to wager and enjoy this exciting pastime.

#FeatureBySmartBettingGuide

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-Speaker Ole Kaparo's home raided

Ex-Speaker Ole Kaparo's home raided

Raila's fresh demands to Ruto rattle UDA

Raila's fresh demands to Ruto rattle UDA

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts

Raila accuses Ruto of snubbing 5 priority items in proposed talks

Raila accuses Ruto of snubbing 5 priority items in proposed talks

Police rescue suspect who hid in delivery room after being chased by angry residents

Police rescue suspect who hid in delivery room after being chased by angry residents

Ruto, Kagame strike deal in 10 areas of cooperation

Ruto, Kagame strike deal in 10 areas of cooperation

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

VIDEO: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

IG Koome takes action against officer caught firing teargas inside car with journalists

IG Koome takes action against officer caught firing teargas inside car with journalists

10 closely related politicians who don't see eye-to-eye in politics

10 closely related politicians who don't see eye-to-eye in politics

Pulse Sports

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl