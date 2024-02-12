World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum passes away at 24

The accident occurred around 11 Pm claiming the lives of Kiptum and Hakizimana on the spot, while another occupant was rushed to the hospital, according to Elgeyo Marakwet County Commander Peter Mulinge.

Kiptum's untimely demise comes less than a week after his marathon world record was officially ratified by World Athletics.

Kelvin Kiptum won the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon with a time of 2:00:35, Pulse Live Kenya

His career, which held immense promise, was cut short abruptly. Kiptum made history by becoming the first man to complete a marathon in under 2:01, achieving a remarkable time of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon last October.

His extraordinary achievement had recently been recognized and ratified by World Athletics.

Additionally, Kiptum had been selected to represent Kenya at the Olympic Games in Paris the following year, where he was slated to join forces with his predecessor in the marathon world record, Eliud Kipchoge.

Tragically, Kiptum's passing brings back memories of another Kenyan athlete, former 400m Hurdles World Champion Nicholas Bett, who also lost his life in a road accident in 2018. Bett's untimely demise occurred shortly after his return from the African Championships in Asaba, Nigeria.

