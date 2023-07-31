New football season: GOtv introduces GOtv Supa+ for sports & entertainment

With the exciting transfer season currently underway ahead of the Premier League kick-off next month, GOtv subscribers have a superb opportunity to connect, subscribe and upgrade to catch the best of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Arsenal’s new midfield sensation Declan Rice and Manchester United’s striker Marcus Rashford as they go head-to-head for top honours in the most watched league in the world.

With access to over 70 exceptional channels and an expanded World of Champions offering, subscribers can enjoy a broader selection of thrilling football action and indulge in a variety of sports on dedicated channels.

But that's not all! GOtv Supa+ stretches beyond sports, offering the latest blockbuster movies and series fresh from Hollywood.

Subscribers get to enjoy entertaining stories on channels like M-Net Movies, Studio Universal, and Disney, ensuring a constant stream of quality programming.

Dive into your favourite shows on E! Entertainment, indulge in animated adventures on Cartoon Network, and explore the wonders of our planet with National Geographic. GOtv Supa+ is your Home of Entertainment, offering a gateway to a personal, special, and unforgettable television experience.

“GOtv Supa+ provides a diverse selection of local and international entertainment channels, ensuring there's something for everyone's taste,” revealed

Jacqueline Sagala, Head of Customer Experience & Care at MultiChoice Kenya saying that: "GOtv Supa+ is the epitome of family entertainment. We listened to our customers and have curated a package that brings them the latest sporting spectacles and a diverse range of content for the whole family to enjoy. It's all about making life easy and providing excellent value for money, ensuring that GOtv remains Africa's most loved storyteller."

“GOtv Kenya is committed to delivering exceptional family entertainment to Kenya offering the widest selection of local channels made by Kenya for Kenyans. With a focus on reliability, viewers can trust GOtv to provide seamless and uninterrupted service, bringing the digital revolution straight into their living rooms,” explained Sagala.

The upcoming football season kicks off soon with an electrifying line-up and audiences can connect, subscribe and upgrade by 1 August 2023 - ahead of the Premier League starting on 11 August 2023 only on SuperSport Channel 66.

In his remarks, Ronald Shelukindo, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Kenya commented that: “The best football leagues in the world are back from 11th August 2023, as the world of champions, SuperSport, brings live action of the new season in all its HD glory and on SD to DStv and GOtv football fans across the continent!”

“As Kenya’s most loved storyteller, GOtv remains committed to our core brand values of relevance, confidence, and delivering the best and most valuable content – making our customers' lives easy by providing excellent value for money and offering a hyper-local platform that resonates with African audiences,” Shelukindo remarked.

“We encourage our customers to access their sporting action from the appropriate channels in the fight against Content Piracy which is a deterrent to the growth, development and maturity of the arts, film and sports industries as it deprives those whose livelihoods dependent on it the opportunity to earn an income and these include; Local commentators, local and global sports players, service providers and their families, communities, schools, and the country at large,” Sagala concluded.