Noah Lyles – Virginia’s Olympic hero

Born on July 18, 1997, in Gainesville, Florida, Noah Lyles moved to Alexandria, Virginia, at a young age, where he found a supportive community that would shape his athletic career.

Both his parents, Keisha Caine Bishop and Kevin Lyles, were accomplished athletes who met at Seton Hall University, giving Noah a strong genetic and inspirational foundation.

Lyles' athletic journey began with gymnastics, but he turned to track at 12, captivated by the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Alongside his brother Josephus, he dreamed of competing at the highest levels, eventually finding himself on Alexandria City High School’s track and field team (formerly T.C. Williams High School), where his speed and skill rapidly stood out.

Rise to Stardom: Noah’s Path to the Olympics

Noah Lyles’ ascent in track and field began with high school achievements that foreshadowed his future as an elite sprinter.

Competing in local and national meets, Lyles displayed exceptional performances, often dominating in both 100 and 200 meters sprints.

He made waves early, securing wins and setting records at the New Balance Nationals Indoor in 2016, and breaking into international athletics at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, where he won gold in the 200 meters.

His speed and consistency caught the attention of scouts and fans alike, and he committed to a professional career in 2016, signing with Adidas.

Opting to turn professional instead of competing at the collegiate level, Lyles rapidly ascended in international competitions. His record-breaking performances on the Diamond League circuit and impressive showings in the World Championships placed him among the world’s top sprinters.

The path was not without its challenges—injuries occasionally interrupted his momentum, but each setback saw Lyles return stronger and more determined, setting the stage for his triumphant Olympic performances in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

Achievements and Records: A Champion on the Global Stage

Noah Lyles has set remarkable records and achieved milestones that have secured his place among the elite in track and field history.

Known for his prowess in both the 100 and 200 meters, Lyles has repeatedly broken the 20-second barrier in the 200 meters—a feat achieved more than 40 times in his career, an unparalleled record.

His personal best of 19.31 seconds in the 200 meters, set in 2022, not only solidified him as the third-fastest man in history but also shattered Michael Johnson’s American record, which had stood for over 25 years.

In addition to his individual achievements, Lyles has contributed to the United States’ success in relay events, bringing home multiple World Championship medals.

At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, he completed a rare sprint treble by securing gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100 meters relay.

His versatility and consistency across multiple events have distinguished him as a dominant force in global athletics, carrying the torch for American sprinting with every race.

Olympic Success in Paris 2024

Lyles reached a defining moment in his career at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he took home gold in the 100 meters, achieving a personal best time of 9.79 seconds in a tightly contested race that saw him edge out competitors by mere milliseconds.

This victory was significant not only as his first Olympic gold in the 100 meters but also as the first U.S. win in the event since 2004, reaffirming the United States’ place in sprinting.

He also earned bronze in the 200 meters, a race that tested his resilience as he competed despite recovering from a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Homecoming Celebration: Alexandria’s Rally for Lyles

Following his remarkable performance in Paris, Lyles returned to Alexandria to a hero’s welcome. Over a thousand fans gathered at Alexandria City High School to celebrate his achievements and show appreciation for the hometown hero.

The celebration included a rally, where the Alexandria community, local students, and officials joined together to honor Lyles’ contributions to both athletics and his hometown.

The crowd included many young athletes from his alma mater who held up banners and signs, a testament to the lasting impact he has on aspiring sports stars.

Mayor Justin Wilson and other community leaders recognized Lyles for his outstanding representation of Alexandria, and Lyles reciprocated by acknowledging the community’s unwavering support.

He shared personal stories from his early days on the high school track and expressed hope that young athletes would see his journey as proof that dreams are achievable.

The rally served as a symbol of Alexandria’s pride in one of its own, with Lyles taking the opportunity to inspire others by sharing his dedication and commitment to representing his hometown on the world stage.