The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei passes away

Lynet Okumu

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who was set on fire by her boyfriend, passes away.

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei
Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei

Rebecca Cheptegei, a Ugandan athlete, has died at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret, where she was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Recommended articles

Dr Owen Menach, the acting director of MTRH, confirmed her death, stating that she passed away last night after her organs failed.

"Unfortunately, we lost her after all her organs failed last night,” Dr Menach said, adding that the hospital would provide a detailed report on the matter later in the day.

Late athlete Rebecca Cheptegei
Late athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Cheptegei sustained severe injuries after her alleged boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, doused her with petrol and set her on fire.

The incident, which occurred at Cheptegei’s home in Endebes, Trans Nzoia, left the athlete with burns covering 80% of her body.

Marangach also suffered burns, with 30% of his body affected, and was admitted to the same ICU facility.

On the day of the attack, Marangach is reported to have sneaked into Cheptegei's home carrying a five-litre jerrican of petrol.

ADVERTISEMENT
Late Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei
Late Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ugandan athlete's father reveals tussle that led to attack on daughter

Cheptegei, who had been at church with her children, returned home only for Marangach to pour petrol on her and set her ablaze.

Neighbours who heard the commotion rushed to rescue both Cheptegei and Marangach, taking them to a nearby hospital in critical condition. They were later referred to MTRH for specialised care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mzee Joseph Cheptegei, the athlete’s father, clarified that his daughter and Marangach were not in a romantic relationship but were friends.

He expressed confusion and sorrow over the incident, noting that the two had ongoing disputes, particularly over Cheptegei’s land in Endebes.

“They were just friends, and I wonder why he wanted to take away things belonging to my daughter,” Mzee Cheptegei said.

He further mentioned that the pair had a case under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which was looking into their ongoing disagreements.

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei
Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Cheptegei’s father also highlighted that his daughter had two children, whose father is a different man residing in Uganda.

He noted that Marangach and Cheptegei had been separated for a long time before the attack, emphasising that Marangach’s actions came as a shock to the family.

The attack on Rebecca Cheptegei and the subsequent events have raised concerns and prompted an investigation.

The DCI is probing the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the nature of the relationship between Cheptegei and Marangach, and the land disputes mentioned by the athlete’s father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Menach and the MTRH team have committed to releasing a comprehensive report detailing the medical aspects of Cheptegei’s case.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice from the public and athletics community, as Cheptegei’s promising life and career were cut short in such a violent manner.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

What Hanifa wishes she would have done with Sh31M raised for protest victims

What Hanifa wishes she would have done with Sh31M raised for protest victims

KNEC issues new guidelines for recruitment of 2024 KCSE supervisors, invigilators

KNEC issues new guidelines for recruitment of 2024 KCSE supervisors, invigilators

Family of Treasury staffer Evans Chirchir reveals threats before his mysterious death

Family of Treasury staffer Evans Chirchir reveals threats before his mysterious death

Morara Kebaso's reason for engaging Ruto firm after buying a Toyota Prado

Morara Kebaso's reason for engaging Ruto firm after buying a Toyota Prado

Goof or hidden message? 3 times Kenya's flag was inverted at diplomatic meet ups

Goof or hidden message? 3 times Kenya's flag was inverted at diplomatic meet ups

New updates on Kevin Kangethe's murder case after extradition to U.S.

New updates on Kevin Kangethe's murder case after extradition to U.S.

State banquet & other items on Raila's plate during high-profile China visit

State banquet & other items on Raila's plate during high-profile China visit

Kenyan content creators invited for exclusive trip to China [How to register]

Kenyan content creators invited for exclusive trip to China [How to register]

9 dead as 14-seater matatu rams into lorry [Photos]

9 dead as 14-seater matatu rams into lorry [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chris Baby and other influencers don Harambee Starlets new kit

Backlash as Harambee Starlets picks influencers over players to launch new kit

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei

Ugandan athlete's father reveals tussle that led to attack on daughter

#FeatureByBetZillion

Top bookmakers for South Africa, best betting sites online 2024