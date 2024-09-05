Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei passes away

Dr Owen Menach, the acting director of MTRH, confirmed her death, stating that she passed away last night after her organs failed.

"Unfortunately, we lost her after all her organs failed last night,” Dr Menach said, adding that the hospital would provide a detailed report on the matter later in the day.

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Pulse Live Kenya

How Rebecca Cheptei's boyfriend Dickson Ndiema set her on fire

Cheptegei sustained severe injuries after her alleged boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, doused her with petrol and set her on fire.

The incident, which occurred at Cheptegei’s home in Endebes, Trans Nzoia, left the athlete with burns covering 80% of her body.

Marangach also suffered burns, with 30% of his body affected, and was admitted to the same ICU facility.

On the day of the attack, Marangach is reported to have sneaked into Cheptegei's home carrying a five-litre jerrican of petrol.

Cheptegei, who had been at church with her children, returned home only for Marangach to pour petrol on her and set her ablaze.

Neighbours who heard the commotion rushed to rescue both Cheptegei and Marangach, taking them to a nearby hospital in critical condition. They were later referred to MTRH for specialised care.

Family of Rebecca Cheptegei speaks out

Mzee Joseph Cheptegei, the athlete’s father, clarified that his daughter and Marangach were not in a romantic relationship but were friends.

He expressed confusion and sorrow over the incident, noting that the two had ongoing disputes, particularly over Cheptegei’s land in Endebes.

“They were just friends, and I wonder why he wanted to take away things belonging to my daughter,” Mzee Cheptegei said.

He further mentioned that the pair had a case under investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which was looking into their ongoing disagreements.

Cheptegei’s father also highlighted that his daughter had two children, whose father is a different man residing in Uganda.

He noted that Marangach and Cheptegei had been separated for a long time before the attack, emphasising that Marangach’s actions came as a shock to the family.

Investigations ongoing

The attack on Rebecca Cheptegei and the subsequent events have raised concerns and prompted an investigation.

The DCI is probing the circumstances surrounding the attack, including the nature of the relationship between Cheptegei and Marangach, and the land disputes mentioned by the athlete’s father.

Dr Menach and the MTRH team have committed to releasing a comprehensive report detailing the medical aspects of Cheptegei’s case.