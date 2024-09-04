The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ugandan athlete's father reveals tussle that led to attack on daughter

Amos Robi

According to doctors, Cheptengei sustained 80% burns and is in critical condition

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei
Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei
  • Ugandan marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei is in critical condition at MTRH after being set on fire by her ex-boyfriend
  • The attack occurred due to an ongoing land tussle and the ex-boyfriend had been tormenting Cheptegei for months
  • Cheptegei sustained over 80% burns and is in critical condition with potential multi-organ failure

In a harrowing incident that has left the athletic community in shock, Ugandan marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei is currently fighting for her life at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret.

The 33-year-old athlete, who recently represented Uganda at the 2024 Paris Olympics, sustained severe burns after being set on fire by her ex-boyfriend in a shocking act of violence.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Chumeek village, Kinyoro, Trans Nzoia County. According to the athletes father, Cheptegei’s ex-boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, allegedly doused her in petrol and set her ablaze outside her home.

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei
Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei

READ: List of Kenyan athletes who won medals in 2024 Olympics

The reason behind this brutal attack is said to be related to an ongoing land tussle.

Cheptegei's father, who was visibly distressed, described the attacker as someone who had been tormenting his daughter for months.

Doctors at MTRH have confirmed that Cheptegei sustained over 80% burns, with significant damage to her skin and airways.

"The amount of burns on the body is about 80% which is really severe some of them are quite deep," said MTRH acting CEO Dr Owen Minach.

The Moi Teaching & Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County
The Moi Teaching & Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County

READ: 7 multi-million buildings owned by former track athletes in Eldoret City

The severity of Cheptegei’s injuries has led to concerns about potential multi-organ failure, a common complication in severe burn cases.

Despite the grim prognosis, the medical team is determined to stabilise her condition, with plans for further rehabilitation if she pulls through the critical first few days.

"Usually when your skin is breached to that extent we give adequate antibiotics and other products and other technologies that we employ so the key thing is to protect the body from going into multiple organ failure," added Dr Minach.

Cheptegei’s father expressed his sorrow, sharing that the athlete’s daughters are struggling to cope with the news.

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei
Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei

READ: Why Bahrain has been banned from poaching athletes from Kenya & other countries

The children were at church when the attack happened, and they have since been placed under the care of their grandmother.

He has also asked the authorities to ensure her daughter gets justice and that the suspect is charged.

