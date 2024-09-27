Unstoppable Faith Kipyegon gets highest prize money after Athlos New York 1500m win

Kipyegon pulled off a time of 4:04.79 and taking home a record $60,000 prize purse.

Also instead of a traditional medal, Kipyegon took home a custom Tiffany crown, symbolic of her domination in the race.

Faith Kipyegon at the Athlos New York meet Pulse Live Kenya

Kipyegon, who turned 30 earlier this year, has been unstoppable on the track in 2024, winning her third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the 1500m in Paris with a new Olympic record of 3:51.29.

She followed that up by becoming the first athlete to win a 1500m/5000m double at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The Kenyan sensation has also rewritten the record books, breaking the women's 1500m world record with a time of 3:49.04 at the Diamond League meet in Paris in July.

She went on to win the Diamond League 1500m and 5000m titles in Zurich.

Kipyegon's victory at the Athlos New York, founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian to promote women's sports, capped off an unforgettable season that saw her win every major championship she entered.

Faith Kipyegon in New York Pulse Live Kenya

Her $60,000 payday at the Athlos is the largest prize money she has ever received for a single race.

Born in 1994 in Bomet and raised in Chebara, Kipyegon discovered her passion for running at an early age, initially competing barefoot on school tracks.

Coming from an athletic family, she was inspired by her parents, both of whom were involved in athletics.

Faith Kipyegon Background

Kipyegon attended Chebara Primary School and later Winners Girls High School, which focuses on nurturing athletic talent.

She made her international debut at 16 during the 2010 World Cross Country Championships and quickly gained recognition by winning multiple gold medals in various championships.

Faith Kipyegon has had a remarkable career, accumulating numerous victories across various competitions.

Here’s a list of significant races she has won:

Olympic Games

2016 Rio de Janeiro: Gold in the 1500m

2020 Tokyo: Gold in the 1500m

2024 Paris: Silver in the 5000m

2024 Paris: Gold in the 1500m

World Championships

2015 Beijing: Silver in the 1500m

2017 London: Gold in the 1500m

2019 Doha: Silver in the 1500m

2022 Eugene: Gold in the 1500m

2023 Budapest: Gold in both the 1500m and 5000m

Diamond League

2019: Won multiple Diamond League races, including the final.

2021: Secured victories at several Diamond League events.

2022: Won all her Diamond League races, including a record-setting performance.

2023: Continued her dominance with wins at various Diamond League meets.

Other Notable Races