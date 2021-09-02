Standard Media poaches Uhuru's aide as new Chief of Staff

Laban has joined Standard Media as the Chief of Staff, a position that did not exist previously and will also double up as an anchor at KTN.

According to an internal memo, the new hire will not be your everyday news anchor but will only feature on suitable business and public policy programs.

His primary responsibilities will include leading the media company's efforts in administrative communications, government relations, and partnerships with stakeholders.

Laban who officially started his duties on September first had just resigned from PDU days prior.

"My time at the Presidential Delivery Unit has come to an end... This was various teams of 40 professionals who came in from in the country and out of the country to join PDU.

"I was honoured and I thank God for the opportunity to have been appointed to join the Presidential Delivery Team. It has been an amazing experience. I look back with great nostalgia in terms of the training we received from top government officials on how to really cut our teeth in public service," stated Onserio.

"A highlight for me at the PDU was when we went across the country and got first-hand perspectives on how these projects are actually impacting on the citizens. These stories really got me in the sense that as a country we have so much potential and have achieved so much but we rarely talk about it.

"Something that was very close to my heart was when His Excellency the President achieved his objective of bringing back the World Rally back to Kenya after a 19-years-hiatus. I exit knowing that I've done my fair share of work to ensure that based on how I came in I.ve really tried hard to get it delivered," he added.

Before joining PDU, Onserio worked at NTV and Safaricom.

The media executive was recently in the headlines as one of the Kenyans who participated in the World Rally Championships in Kenya. He was the co-driver to Smith in a Ford Fiesta Car.

However, previously, Onserio was a co-driver to State House Chief of Staff Nzoika Waita until the last minute when plans changed.

"My first rally was with lLaban and I had never met him, I met him at the rally. We were put together by the late Ben Muchemi. Ben told me you're going to enter we have entered you for Nakuru Rally and you're going to be navigated by a young man called Laban, you'll meet him in Nakuru.