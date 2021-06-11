Maraga, Mutunga accused of sabotaging CJ Martha Koome

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization have accused the two of sabotaging CJ Martha Koome in their recent utterances.

According to MYWO, Maraga and Dr Mutunga erred in taking up the issue of judicial appointments with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The women's rights organization further accused the two of attempting to impose their own legal philosophy and interpretation of the Constitution on the new CJ.

"Both Willy Mutunga and David Maraga have opted to totally bypass Martha Koome in their bid to impose their own legal philosophy and interpretation of the Constitution on her, in effect implying that the current CJ is incapable of carrying out her duties to their lofty standards of supposed perfection.

"This 'mansplaining' behaviour is common in many workplaces, where men by their speech act as though women are incapable of understanding complex concepts unless the men give detailed explanations," the statement read in part.