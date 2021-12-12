RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Stop speculating, give us privacy - late Ken Osinde's family asks

Family issues statement on the late former Ambassador's death

Deputy President William Ruto loses Chief of Staff Ken Ken Osinde after a short illness

The late Ambassador Ken Osinde's family has issued a statement amid speculations on the cause of his sudden demise.

While choosing to keep the details confidential, the family discouraged speculations over what caused the former Harambee Annex Chief of Staff's demise.

The family has also asked for privacy as they mourn their loss and prepare to give their kin a proper send-off.

The family disclosed that the brief illness necessitated a surgery during the former Ambassador's hospitalization, noting that he died while recovering from the operation.

"Ambassador Ken Osinde was taken ill on Wednesday 7th December 2021 and was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital on Thursday 8th December 2021, where he underwent emergency surgery. He was taken into the ICU where he unfortunately passed away on Friday 10th December 2021.

"The funeral arrangements will be announced by the funeral organizing committee in due course. The family requests the avoidance of speculation on the cause of death of Amb. Ken Osinde and privacy during this trying period," the statement read in part.

The family has also sent their thanks for messages of condolence from various members of the public who have eulogized the former Chief of Staff.

"The family of the late Amb. Ken Osinde would like to thank all Kenyans that have sent messages of condolences following the untimely demise of Ken, the Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy President, at the Nairobi Hospital on Friday 10th December 2021.

"We thank the entire team at the Nairobi Hospital for their quick response and tireless efforts during the period that Amb. Osinde was under their care," the statement read.

