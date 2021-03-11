Suna East Member of Parliament (MP) Junet Mohamed has revealed that the Tanga Tanga side has been courting him and other Opposition politicians.

The National Assembly Minority Whip alleged that the Tanga Tanga faction has been offering government appointments post-2022.

"I know Kimani Ichung'wa is the next Finance minister come 2022 but we pray they will not win so that it will not happen.

"They have been going round even approaching people in ODM promising them 'we can make you Prime Minister', 'we can make you DPM'... They are negotiating with the document they are opposing!" the legislator divulged.

Junet, however, did not name the specific politicians who had forwarded the offer, neither did he reveal whether he was considering it.