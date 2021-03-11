Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Wednesday became the object of scorn after one of his colleagues refused to respond to him on national TV.

The Embakasi East legislator had offered his stand on a "multiple-choice referendum" only to be met with derision from Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa.

MP Ichung'wa, who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, had appeared alongside Suna East MP Junet Mohamed to discuss tenets of the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020.

"Tell Kimani Ichung'wa, this is not KCPE, we don't want a multiple choice referendum," Babu conveyed through the host of Citizen's JKL Show.

To which the Kikuyu MP responded: "Jeff, do you honestly want me to respond to Babu Owino? Me? Respond to Babu Owino? Look for a university student to respond to him... There are members of parliament I don't engage with... Junet go ahead and answer him."