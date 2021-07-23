Moses Kuria will be arrested on Monday - Tanga Tanga MPs claim

The Tanga Tanga MPs, led by Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata, claimed that the authorities were executing malicious arrests due to political reasons.

According to the pro-Ruto MPs, Mr Kuria and his counterpart from Mathira - Rigathi Gachagua - are being hounded because of their success during the Kiambaa constituency by-election.

"Why is it that there has been a lot of double standards? We have seen several other scandals that are not being prosecuted like the Covid billionaires who have never been taken to court and others which have been unearthed by parliament and investigative agencies.

"Be that as it may, we are also aware that Hounourable Moses Kuria is also set to be arrested on Monday [July 26, 2021]. The reason for those two arrests is because of the good work the two gentlemen did in Kiambaa. But we, as Hustler Nation, shall not be intimidated. We shall fight for the common mwananchi and continue to champion for the truth notwithstanding the intimidation or arrest," Senator Kang'ata announced.

Rigathi Gachagua Arrest

MP Gachagua was arrested on Friday morning by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers while at his Nyeri home.

Reports indicate that the officers picked the legislator at dawn and he was driven to the DCI headquarters in Nairobi, along Kiambu Road.

Authorities are yet to disclose why the Tanga Tanga MP was arrested and what they will be seeking to find out in his interrogation.

Other MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto claimed that the arrest is intimidation from the authorities against those whose political stance is against that of the ruling administration.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, in a post on social media, revived debates of the once famous series of arrests of prominent personalities which used to occur on Fridays.

"Hon. Rigathi Gachagua arrested in Nyeri by DCI sleuths as wider strategy of intimidation and blackmail of Dr William Samoei Arap Ruto allies. We shall overcome again! The dawn is almost near. Kamatakamata Fridays has began," the Senator stated.

Later in the day Nyeri residents mounted protests, barricading roads to prevent traffic from entering or leaving the town.