Following the shutting down of Kenya-Tanzania and Kenya-Somali borders by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday, Kenyan truck drivers will no longer be allowed into Tanzania.

The increased cases of coronavirus along the two borders saw the President order the closure, a move that did not seem to go well with the neighbouring country, Tanzania.

Move to contain the spread of coronavirus

Only a day after the president closed the borders, the Tanzania Minister of Health, Ummy Mwalimu announced that truck drivers from other countries will not be allowed into their country.

She made it clear that goods from Kenya and those that have passed through Kenya must be picked at the border. Ummy said that the involved parties must, therefore, make arrangements on how to pick their goods at the border seeing no trucks will be allowed into Tanzania.

Tanzania to reopen schools

Although there have been claims that the cases of coronavirus are spreading fast in Tanzania, the country might reopen schools soon according to their President Pombe Magufuli. Speaking during a church service on Sunday, Magufuli said that the cases had reduced commendably and he was considering reopening schools and sports activities if the trend continues.

Tanzania is one of the countries in Africa that received their covid-19 herbal dose from Madagascar.