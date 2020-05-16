President Uhuru Kenya has announced an extension in the dusk to dawn curfew.

The dusk to dawn curfew has been extended for 21 days.

President Kenyatta announced: "The nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew that is currently in force extended for a further period of 21 days up to and until 6th June 2020."

He also announced cessation of movement into and out of Kenya by any persons through the Kenya- Tanzania border with effect from midnight tonight.

"There will be a cessation of movement of persons and passengers ferrying automobiles, between the Kenya-Tanzania border except for cargo vehicles effective midnight," Uhuru stated.

The President declared cessation of movement for person into and out of Kenya through the Kenya Somali border.

"In the last week we have unfortunately witnessed an increased number of imported cases among individuals crossing into our countries through our borders; these areas have become a matter of grave concern to us," he added.

All drivers of cargo must be tested and will only be allowed into Kenya if they test negative.