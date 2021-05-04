RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu arrives in Kenya

Miriam Mwende

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu on Tuesday arrived in Kenya for her maiden trip to the country since she became President.

Her plane touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before 10:00 am and she was received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

President Suluhu will be in the country for a two-day state visit on invitation by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

An itinerary of the visit indicates that President Suluhu will hold talks with business people and investors during her visit.

She is also expected to address a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate at the Parliament buildings.

