Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Tuesday made a sensational claim that three Senators who were recently arrested had taken money from the state but failed to act as agreed.

Kuria reacted to ODM Leader Raila Odinga who stated that a section of Senators were to blame for the dramatic arrests.

The Gatundu South MP said the reference to lack of integrity and personal interests was a condemnation of the senators who allegedly took money to vote in a certain way.

"What Baba’s statement is not saying. The arrested senators took state money and didn’t deliver. Hence multiple references to integrity and personal interest," Kuria said.

Deputy President William Ruto condemned the arrest of the three legislators, claiming that the Police was being used to harass and intimidate elected leaders to vote in a certain way.

Unlike Ruto, Odinga's statement not only condemned the government's use of force, but also the Senate for failing in integrity.

"The twin sins of failing integrity among a section of elected representatives during this whole affair and the instinct by agents of the State to resort to strong arm measures to get things accomplished continue to hold our country back, reducing our citizens to mere watchers in dramas whose scripts are written far from public eyes," Odinga said in a statement.