Caroline Kangogo's post-mortem to take place on Tuesday

Caroline's brother Mark Kangogo said the family has agreed with chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor to have the autopsy done on Tuesday at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The burial of police constable Caroline Kangogo which was set for today will therefore be pushed to a later date.

“It is after the post-mortem that we will set a fresh date for burial,” Mark said.

Oduor had initially been scheduled to conduct the post-mortem in Iten on Friday but he failed to show up.

Kangongo's father Barnaba Kipkoech Korir and Mother Leah Jepkosgei Kangogo

Mark said the family was to collect the body immediately after the autopsy on Friday and bury Caroline on Saturday.

He said the family had spent Sh400,000 on funeral arrangements including food for visitors. “We will now prepare afresh and incur more costs,” he said.

Caroline is alleged to have shot herself in a bathroom at her parent's home at Ngawa village near Iten in Keiyo, Elgeyo Marakwet county on Friday, July 16.

The wanted policewoman had been on the run after killing a police officer in Nakuru and a former policeman in Juja.

The Killings

Kangongo shot dead her colleague, constable John Ogweno on July 5 and fled to Juja where she allegedly killed Peter Ndwiga, 32, at a hotel room.

Kangogo’s father Barnaba Kipkoech Korir and mother Leah Jepkosgei Kangogo apologized to the two families who lost their loved ones, stating that they are also shocked by her actions.

“Tunaambia familia mbili enye walipoteza watoto yao pole,” - said Kangogo's father Barnaba Kipkoech Korir.

The mother Leah Jepkosgei Kangogo said; “Alifanya mbaya kuua watu ata. Angewacha watu alafu akuje kusema kama kuna shida ilikua inamsumbua. Alikua mtoto yangu ya kwanza lakini sijui shida ilikua ni nini akafanya maneno kama hayo...".

Autopsy Report

On July 8th, post mortem conducted on Corporal Caroline Kangogo's second victim revealed that the 32-year-old man (Peter Ndwiga), died of excessive bleeding in the brain.

Oduor also noted that the fatal wound which caused the haemorrhaging entered through his left ear and exited his skull through the right side.

The autopsy was conducted at the General Kago Funeral Home in Thika.