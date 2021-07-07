DCI warns Men against interacting with wanted female cop [Photos]

In a statement published on Tuesday, DCI warned that the female cop - Corporal Caroline Kangogo - had gone rogue and had since killed two men already.

According to the statement, the female officer lured one of her victims to a hotel room where she later killed him in cold blood.

DCI further warned that the rogue officer is armed and is being considered dangerous.

Part of the officer's alleged modus operandi is dressing in a buibui, DCI reported.

One of the suspect's victims was a fellow serviceman, Constable John Ogweno who was based in Nakuru County.

"Detectives are looking for a female Police Officer who has gone berserk and is on a killing spree. Corporal Caroline Kangogo, the suspect behind the killing of Police Constable John Ogweno, in Nakuru, has shot dead yet another man in cold blood.

"The suspect who is armed and dangerous has been on the run since early yesterday morning, after she killed constable John Ogweno, who was based in Nakuru. We are cautioning members of the public especially men to be on the lookout for the rogue officer, ho is luring men to her trap before executing them in cold blood. Let nobody trust her since she is armed and dangerous," the DCI statement read in part.

Members of the public who may see the wanted police officer have been asked to report to the DCI via their toll free line 0800722203.

IG Mutyambai on Police issues

A recent directive from the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai prohibited police officers from going on social media to highlight their frustrations.

The directive urged the officers to address their issues with the Internal Affairs Unit instead.

"The Inspector General has noted with a lot of concern that officers have developed a habit of using social media to advance their grievances without exhausting the laid down channels which include quality assurance/complaint and gender offices at service headquarters and the Internal Affairs Unit.

"Chapter 24 Section 55 of the service standing orders prohibits information transmission by members of the service on social media unless they can clearly be linked to the conduct of official business. It is also an offence against discipline under Section 6(w) Chapter 30 of the SSO CMM to disclose or convey any information on police matters without proper authority," he stated.

The IG also clarified that verbal discussions and press interviews are also prohibited.