The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has issued a statement addressing the Pumwani Hospital incident; saying the mother in question was turned away by a security guard in a very unfortunate incident on September 13th, 2020.

According to Dr. Josephine Kibaru (Director Health Services), the incident happened at a time nurses were on a legal go-slow.

NMS also apologized to the mother, her child and Kenyans at large; "We take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to the mother and her child, their family,Nairobians and our mothers in particular for this most unfortunate incidence. We affirm our commitment to improve, ensure the delivery of affordable, accessible and quality Health Care".

A screenshot of the incident outside Pumwani Hospital

A statement from NMS reads;

“The Nairobi Metropolitan regrets the incident of a mother delivering at the gate of Pumwani Hospital.

It has since been confirmed that this too place on Sunday 13th September, 2020 two days after nurses began a legally notifies go-slow, which has since ended after NMS and the Health workers agreed on a return to work Formula. Even then, essential services were being offered at the facility.

The security guard denied the patient access to the premises in A very unfortunate incident, before a nurse from the maternity ward was notifies of the occurrence and rushed to the scene to assist in the delivery and admission to the maternity ward”.

Statement from NMS

NMS added the mother in question was later on admitted at the facility, until September 18th when she was discharged and allowed to go home. Both the mother and the Baby are doing well.

The incident had caused an uproar among Kenyan who expressed displeasure in the manner which it was handled.