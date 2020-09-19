A viral video of an expectant woman giving Birth outside the Pumwani Maternity Hospital gate has caused an uproar among Kenyans on social media.

In the video, a woman seemingly in labour is seen struggling to give birth, as on-lookers try to raise an alarm to the Pumwani nurses to help her with the delivery.

The virality of the video has attracted a heavy backlash; with Kenyans condemning nurses at Puwwani for not being helpful.

It's alleged that the woman in question was denied access to the Pumwani Maternity hospital, forcing her to give birth by the Roadside.

According to Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, the incident happened last week and the woman in question was eventually attended to by nurses at the facility.

“Pumwani Hospital informs me that the incident took place a week ago, and that nurses eventually attended to mother and baby who are currently doing fine. It's imperative that gaps in our healthcare systems are sealed, starting with grievances that lead to go-slows. @Senate_KE

My office is actively tracking down the family to ensure their well being. Meanwhile, I call on my fellow leaders, particularly Senators who are mandated to oversight devolved health services to address this matter with urgency. Pumwani's gates should not have been closed” Tweeted Esther Passaris.

Uproar from Kenyans