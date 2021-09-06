Thousands boycott Citizen TV after calls from Ruto Camp

Citizen TV in is Sunday Live bulletin, reported that DP Ruto's convoy was stoned in enroute to Kieni in Nyeri County, which Ruto's allies said was false.

There was a scuffle in the quiet town of Naromoru as the leaders snaked past through towards Kieni.

A mob had tried to block the road but Ruto's allies maintained that the report was exaggerated.

"I advise the Hustler Nation to desist from watching Citizen TV Kenya . They are taking us back to the dark days of KANU and KADU where biased news was a norm. We can update ourselves using alternative sources like social media platforms. No one is nolonger interested in watching mainstream media anymore. It's time we support each other by consuming news from credible sites on social media," Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said.

"Citizen TV Kenya is the latest member of the Githeri Media Group(GMG). I see Citizen TV Kenya has 4M likes. I'm urging all the hustlers to click the dislike button. Acha tutembeze viatu maze," added Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

"Citizen TV please show us the clip of the stoning incident, please," Soy Member of Parliament and Ruto's de facto spokesperson, Caleb Kositany, requested.

Since the boycott call started on Sunday evening, the Citizen TV Facebook page had lost just a little over 5,000 likes.

After Ruto's efforts to hold an interdenominational service were scuttled, the DP opted to join a nearby church who structured were built using iron sheets.

"Although they have tried to stop us from holding an interdenominational service, we have come to join you because even inside the mabati structures God can be found.

"Because I had seen you are in need of contructing a church, I will donate Sh1 million to kick off the process and when it is complete please invite us again," the deputy president told congregants of Mbiriri Full Gospel Churches of Kenya.

The DP made other stop overs on his way back to Nairobi such as Kibingoti in Kirinyaga, Mukuyu Market in Murang'a and Githurai Roundabout in Kiambu.