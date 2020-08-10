Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata has now admitted that his threatening remarks on the BBI and the handshake were merely strategies to get traction for the one man one shilling formula.

Kangata said that before issuing the remarks, he had warned his bosses that the formula was very unpopular in the Senate and passing it would be a tough sell.

"I had to use every tactic including making those remarks and they have been very helpful. Two months ago, most Senators from ODM did not want to hear of that formula but now we have 23 or 24 Senators in support.

"It has been a positive trajectory because we started out as 16 Senators and I even warned my bosses that passing the formula would be quite a challenge passing through Senate," Kangata said.

He declined to name his bosses but denied he had talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the matter.

The Murang'a senator said both teams were willing to cede some ground to have an agreeable formula.

He said the Senate will to (Monday) hold an informal sitting (Kamkunji) to come up with a new formula which will be passed through consensus on Tuesday afternoon.