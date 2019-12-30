A new survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa) has revealed that 52 per cent of Kenyans rated 2019 as a worse year than 2018.

According to the survey, Kenyans were especially disappointed in 2019 due to two main challenges: high cost of living and unemployment.

Overall, the poll found that 48% of Kenyans found that 2019 was a bad year while 17% thought it was a good year and 35% could not decide whether it was good or bad.

"There were also mentions of doctors/nurses' strike as a critical challenge faced. This could be attributed to the fact that in at least 17 counties, nurses went on strike while doctors went on strike in at least 2 counties in 2019.

"Kenyans also indicate that they lacked access to credit, and this could be, to some extent, be attributed to their poor credit ratings," the report read in part.

Kenyans looking forward to 2020

Tifa researchers found that 36% of Kenyans stated that they had achieved the goals they had set for 2019.

The poll also found that about 32 per cent of Kenyans were looking forward to 2020 as the year when they will establish their own businesses.

"The second-and third-highest goal is to get a new job (20 per cent) and to own a home (18 per cent)," the poll found.

The three goals were followed by Kenyans seeking higher education (16%), to pay school fees for their children (9%), buying land (6%), spending more time with immediate family (5%) and getting married and buying a car tying at 4%.