Sarah Wairimu, the widow of billionaire Dutchman Tob Cohen, has once again denied any involvement in the murder of her husband.

In her testimony before a court where she is charged with the brutal murder, Ms Cohen claimed that she was in custody when her husband was murdered.

She further stated that those who murdered her husband wanted to take possession of their multi-million Kitusuru home.

Wairimu further claims that those who executed her husband are known and protected by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

"My husband was murdered by people who wanted to grab our Sh500 million matrimonial home in Kitisuru. They had me arrested on August 28, 2020 then colluded with investigators to implicate me after planting his body in a septic tank while I was in custody," her testimony read in part.

Contested Tob Cohen will

The suspect has also filed a petition challenging a will attributed to the Dutch tycoon which left nothing to her.

Through her lawyer, Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Ms Cohen claims that the will was fraudulently procured.