RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Top 10 candidates in KCSE 2020 [List]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

A total of 893 candidates score A in KCSE 2020

Education CS George Magoha when he announced results for the 2020 KCSE examination
Education CS George Magoha when he announced results for the 2020 KCSE examination Pulse Live Kenya

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday released the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.

Recommended articles

The CS announced that in 15 counties, there had been more female candidates than their male counterparts.

Turkana county was found to have the highest number of over-age candidates while Busia county had the highest number of underage candidates.

Prof. Magoha announced that 893 candidates had scored an "A" grade in the exam, compared to 627 in the 2019 KCSE.

The CS announced the top 15 candidates as follows:-

  1. Simiyu Robinson Wanjala - Murang'a High School
  2. Alan Udoma (87.713) - Agoro Sare High School
  3. Sharon Chepng'eno Terer (87.173) - Kenya High School
  4. Rob Ong'are (87.139) - Alliance High School
  5. Mbugua Esther (87.113) - Kenya High School
  6. Mark Kogo (87.106) - Alliance High School
  7. Kenneth Oranga (87.049) - Kapsabet Boys High School
  8. Henry Madaga (87.046) - Maranda High School
  9. Patience Chepkorir (87.046)- Kenya High School
  10. Edith Kitei (87.013) - Machakos Girls' High School
  11. Lesley Lois Wanjiku - Kenya High School
  12. Pinrod George (86.970) - Kapsabet Boys High School
  13. Kiprono Howard - Maranda High School
  14. Jelimo Debrah ( 86.970) - Kenya High School
  15. Buluma Nerima (86.938) - Kenya High School

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke