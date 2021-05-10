Top 10 candidates in KCSE 2020 [List]

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday released the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.
The CS announced that in 15 counties, there had been more female candidates than their male counterparts.
Turkana county was found to have the highest number of over-age candidates while Busia county had the highest number of underage candidates.
Prof. Magoha announced that 893 candidates had scored an "A" grade in the exam, compared to 627 in the 2019 KCSE.
The CS announced the top 15 candidates as follows:-
- Simiyu Robinson Wanjala - Murang'a High School
- Alan Udoma (87.713) - Agoro Sare High School
- Sharon Chepng'eno Terer (87.173) - Kenya High School
- Rob Ong'are (87.139) - Alliance High School
- Mbugua Esther (87.113) - Kenya High School
- Mark Kogo (87.106) - Alliance High School
- Kenneth Oranga (87.049) - Kapsabet Boys High School
- Henry Madaga (87.046) - Maranda High School
- Patience Chepkorir (87.046)- Kenya High School
- Edith Kitei (87.013) - Machakos Girls' High School
- Lesley Lois Wanjiku - Kenya High School
- Pinrod George (86.970) - Kapsabet Boys High School
- Kiprono Howard - Maranda High School
- Jelimo Debrah ( 86.970) - Kenya High School
- Buluma Nerima (86.938) - Kenya High School
