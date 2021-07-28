KCPE candidate upset over plans to repeat Class 8 despite scoring 401 marks

Speaking to journalists at Bungoma DEB Primary School where she sat her exam, Nyaboke said she was selected to join her dream school Moi Girls High School, Eldoret.

“My parents are unable to pay the fees but I was sure I was selected as a beneficiary of the County Government Scholarship but on the day of awarding the bursaries I missed out,” she said.

“I am disappointed because my dream is to become a lawyer one day but it’s like the county did not choose me. I am appealing to any well-wisher who can help me join Moi Girls Eldoret so that I can achieve my dream,” she added.

Her mother Priscilla Nyachira explained that she had received a text from the County Government of Bungoma instructing her to present her daughter’s admission letter but doesn’t understand how she was later removed from the list of beneficiaries.

“I am a mama mboga and cannot raise the money for her school fees. I had struggled to get resources to buy everything she needed to join Moi Girls apart from the school fees which I expected would be catered by the scholarship,” she lamented.

“When I sought to find out why my daughter had been removed from the list they said that I was a landlord and able to afford the money but I am just a tenant where I live,” Nyachira added.

Bungoma county has picked 2,000 students joining Form 1 in national and extra county schools on the Governor’s Scholarship.

According to the Ministry of Education, Form One students are supposed to report from August 2, 2021.

A new fees structure released stated that national schools students would pay Sh45,054 while students in Extra County and County Schools will pay Sh39,554.

According to the government, each secondary school student will receive a yearly subsidy of Sh22,244 from the government.

The money will be distributed in four stages over the course of the year, with the State paying Sh5,560 each quarter.