Top Lawyers participating in high-profile BBI Court of Appeal case [List]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Court of Appeal to hear BBI case for 4 days

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai, Senior Counsel Martha Karua and Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo
Former Attorney General Githu Muigai, Senior Counsel Martha Karua and Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo

The Court of Appeal began its four-day hearing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal case on Tuesday June 29, 2021.

Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga presided over the hearing which comprised a seven-judge bench.

Other Judges hearing the case are Lady Justices Roselyne Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu and Fatuma Sichale as well as Justices Patrick Kiage, Gatembu Kairu and Francis Tuyoitt.

The quorum sheet outlined over 60 lawyers and law firms which would appear before the court representing both appellants and respondents. They were listed as:-

  1. G & A Advocates
  2. Waweru Gatonye
  3. Senior Counsel Mohamed Nyaoga
  4. Senior Counsel Kiragu Kimani
  5. Destario Oyatsi
  6. Peter Wanyama
  7. Emmanuel Wetangula
  8. Ken Nyaundo
  9. Tom Macharia
  10. Paul Wanga
  11. Dennis Akivicha
  12. James Tugee
  13. Jacqueline Chepng'eno
  14. Kennedy Ogeto for Attorney General Paul Kihara
  15. Advocate Paul Mwangi
  16. Josephat Kuiyoni
  17. John Wamulwa
  18. Prof. Kithure Kindiki for Mutuma Gichuru & Associates
  19. Morara Omoke
  20. Mayende & Busiega Advocates
  21. Valentine Khaminwa of Khaminwa & Khaminwa Advocates
  22. Elisha Ongoya for Evans Ogada Advocates
  23. Isaac Oluchier
  24. Havi & Co. Advocates
  25. Senior Counsel Martha Karua for Muthoni Nyuguto Advocates
  26. John Gilbert Advocates
  27. Sisule & Associates
  28. Caroline Kituku
  29. Milimo, Muthomi & Co. Advocates
  30. Robson, Harris & Co. Advocates
  31. Kioko Munyithya
  32. Chrispine Owiye
  33. Milka Ondieki
  34. Ochiel Dudley
  35. Ndegwa & Ndegwa Advocates
  36. Muma & Kanjama Advocates
  37. Dr Clarence Eboso and Steve Geri Owuor for 254 Hope Kenya
  38. Njoki Mboce & Co. Advocates
  39. Gilbert Nyamweya
  40. Dr Muthomi Thiankolu
  41. Christian Andole
  42. Waithira Mugo
  43. Nyawira Milimu & Omotto Advocates for Prof. Charles Fombad (amicus curiae)
  44. Prof. Migai Akech (amicus curiae)
  45. Senior Counsel Githu Muigai
  46. Senior Counsel James Orengo
  47. Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo
  48. Senior Counsel Lucy Kambuni
  49. Prof. Ben Sihanya
  50. Enunice Lumalas
  51. Prof. Adams Oloo
  52. Dr Mahat Sumani
  53. Jackson Awele
  54. Anyango Opiyo
  55. Velma Maumo
  56. Ochieng' Oginga
  57. Winnie Makaba
  58. Nyawira Kinyua
  59. Valentine Khaminwa
  60. Donald Kipkorir
  61. Kamau Karori
  62. Senior Counsel George Oraro
  63. Paul Nyamudi
  64. Deputy Chief State Counsel Emmanuel Bitta
  65. Samuel Kaumba
  66. Maurice Ogoso
  67. Joshua Wabwire
  68. Duncan Okubaso
  69. Augustine Mwaenga

