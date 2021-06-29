Top Lawyers participating in high-profile BBI Court of Appeal case [List]

The Court of Appeal began its four-day hearing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal case on Tuesday June 29, 2021.
Court of Appeal President Daniel Musinga presided over the hearing which comprised a seven-judge bench.
Other Judges hearing the case are Lady Justices Roselyne Nambuye, Hannah Okwengu and Fatuma Sichale as well as Justices Patrick Kiage, Gatembu Kairu and Francis Tuyoitt.
The quorum sheet outlined over 60 lawyers and law firms which would appear before the court representing both appellants and respondents. They were listed as:-
- G & A Advocates
- Waweru Gatonye
- Senior Counsel Mohamed Nyaoga
- Senior Counsel Kiragu Kimani
- Destario Oyatsi
- Peter Wanyama
- Emmanuel Wetangula
- Ken Nyaundo
- Tom Macharia
- Paul Wanga
- Dennis Akivicha
- James Tugee
- Jacqueline Chepng'eno
- Kennedy Ogeto for Attorney General Paul Kihara
- Advocate Paul Mwangi
- Josephat Kuiyoni
- John Wamulwa
- Prof. Kithure Kindiki for Mutuma Gichuru & Associates
- Morara Omoke
- Mayende & Busiega Advocates
- Valentine Khaminwa of Khaminwa & Khaminwa Advocates
- Elisha Ongoya for Evans Ogada Advocates
- Isaac Oluchier
- Havi & Co. Advocates
- Senior Counsel Martha Karua for Muthoni Nyuguto Advocates
- John Gilbert Advocates
- Sisule & Associates
- Caroline Kituku
- Milimo, Muthomi & Co. Advocates
- Robson, Harris & Co. Advocates
- Kioko Munyithya
- Chrispine Owiye
- Milka Ondieki
- Ochiel Dudley
- Ndegwa & Ndegwa Advocates
- Muma & Kanjama Advocates
- Dr Clarence Eboso and Steve Geri Owuor for 254 Hope Kenya
- Njoki Mboce & Co. Advocates
- Gilbert Nyamweya
- Dr Muthomi Thiankolu
- Christian Andole
- Waithira Mugo
- Nyawira Milimu & Omotto Advocates for Prof. Charles Fombad (amicus curiae)
- Prof. Migai Akech (amicus curiae)
- Senior Counsel Githu Muigai
- Senior Counsel James Orengo
- Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo
- Senior Counsel Lucy Kambuni
- Prof. Ben Sihanya
- Enunice Lumalas
- Prof. Adams Oloo
- Dr Mahat Sumani
- Jackson Awele
- Anyango Opiyo
- Velma Maumo
- Ochieng' Oginga
- Winnie Makaba
- Nyawira Kinyua
- Valentine Khaminwa
- Donald Kipkorir
- Kamau Karori
- Senior Counsel George Oraro
- Paul Nyamudi
- Deputy Chief State Counsel Emmanuel Bitta
- Samuel Kaumba
- Maurice Ogoso
- Joshua Wabwire
- Duncan Okubaso
- Augustine Mwaenga
