CS Najib Balala clarifies on 2022 political ambitions

Dismissing the reports by Standard Media Group, CS Balala stated that he has no intention to vie for an elective position come the 2022 General Election.

The media house's daily publication, in an article, had suggested that the CS would be quitting his position by February 2022 to vie for an elective position.

"For avoidance of doubt, I want to categorically state that my focus is to continue to serve the country in my current position as Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife and that I have no plans to vie for any elective position anywhere in Kenya," his statement read in part.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that others scheduled to exit the cabinet before expiry of President Uhuru Kenyatta's second term are Interior CS Fred Matiang'i who is said to be going for the Kisii county governor's seat.

Labour CS Simon Chelugui is said to be eyeing the Baringo gubernatorial seat, his Health counterpart Mutahi Kagwe is said to be going for the Nyeri governor's seat while Treasury CS Ukur Yattani and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa are rumoured to be going for the Marsabit and Trans Nzoia governor seats respectively.

Najib Balala's career in politics