Transformer ya Kagwe bado inafanya - Matiang'i spills Health CS' secret [Video]

CS Kagwe was speaking during the launch of a vaccination drive for prisoners at Naivasha Maximum Security Prison.

Addressing the inmates and prison staff, he said that he was vaccinated and could confirmed that vaccinated people can sire children.

"Wale wanasema ati chanjo hili, wengine hawazai...mimi nataka kusema wazi nimechanjwa na mimi nasema wazi ati mtu anaweza zaa akichanjwa. Musiniulize nimejua namna gani, wewe uweke siri yako na mimi ni weke yangu," CS Kagwe said.

His Interior Ministry counterpart CS Fred Matiang'i also reiterated the remarks, giving the crows assurance that the jab was safe.

"Actually if waziri had not said it I was going to ask him...lakini amesema hiyo ni siri yake. Amechanjwa na amejaribu akapata battery bado inafanya kazi.

"Sasa kama waziri mwenyewe amechanjwa na bado transformer inafanya vizuri kabisa, anaendesha hiyo mambo sasa wewe unasumbuka kitu gani? Chukua shindano, wacheni hii porojo ndogo ndogo ya kudangayana. Watu wengi wamezaa duniani na kila siku watu wanazaa," Matiang'i said while trying to withhold his laughter.

The issue has been raised in many countries and recently US musician Nicki Minaj became the mother of online jokes after she sensationally claimed that a friend of his cousin had a bad experience after the vaccine.