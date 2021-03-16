Politicians and members of the media fraternity in Kenya were on Tuesday thrown into mourning following the passing of Radio Managing Editor at the Royal Media Services (RMS) group, Mr Robin Njogu.

The celebrated journalist was mourned as kind-hearted, a mentor with most renowned media personalities in the country acknowledging that he played a big part at starting off their careers.

Citizen TV anchor Trevor Ombija stated: "My heart bleeds this morning, I have lost a friend, a brother and a mentor. Robin Njogu gave me my first Job on radio fresh from the village with no experience and a heavy accent but he never gave up on me. Fly with the angels my friend."

Lands CS Farida Karoney posted: "I am deeply saddened by the demise of radio journalist Robin Njogu. I worked with Robin for many years managing radio news and this is a huge loss to the Royal Media Services family and the media fraternity. May God be gracious with his soul."

Blogger Robert Alai tweeted: "Rest In Peace bro. A gentle soul who calmed us. Such a gentle soul. Rest In Peace Robin Njogu."

"A friend to many and a towering presence in the media industry. Go well Robin Njogu. Strength to his family at this moment," Africa Uncensored proprietor John-Allan Namu eulogized.