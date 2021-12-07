Trio Mio to perform at much anticipated Raila event

The lyrical genius has been on an upward trajectory ever since his song Cheza Kama Wewe hit the airwaves at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In the space of just over a year, Trio has become one of Kenya’s most acclaimed artists despite still being a Form 3 student in high school.

Trio’s lyrical prowess, voice and his ability to craft catchy hits has made him, Kenya's most sought after rapper.

On Friday, December 10, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is expected to formally declare his presidential candidature at the event.

According to the former Prime Minister, the event will be attended by both ODM and Jubilee delegates.

It is estimated that some 60,000 delegates and supporters will attend the event at Moi International Stadium, Kasarani.

"We are almost at the peak of the journey we started in 2018. Friday will show that Kenyans are united," he said. "Kenyans will speak on Friday and the face of Kenya will be there.

The former Prime Minister urged supporters to throng the stadium by 6 am. "I want to see the stadium full to capacity by cockcrow on Friday."

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said the event will be graced by leaders from different parts of the country.