UDA issues statement after Omosh's visit to Hustler Center headquarters

Photos of Omosh at the UDA headquarters surfaced on social media with many Kenyans wondering what the agenda of the visit was.

In the statement by UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina, she said that the actor has officially joined the party.

Statement.

UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina receives Comedian Joseph Kinuthia, better known as Omosh at the party's headquarters.

Omosh registered as a party member and endorsed Hustler Nation's bottom-up economic model saying it will lift many ordinary Kenyans out of poverty.

He said hardworking Kenyans who lacked opportunities will benefit from the revolutionary economic model.

The party has been conducting a recruitment drive across the country in prepartions for party elections and nominations.

UDA has adopted an online registration method where interested supporters can key in their details.

Deputy President William Ruto has already declared that he will be vying for the 2022 General Election on a UDA ticket.

Ruto is on a mission to consolidate his supporters under one party which has put him into a collision course with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Kuria has maintained that he will only join forces on his own terms which is through his own political vehicle.

In a statement on his Facebook page, he urged the party's officials to be open to accomodate his views, adding that lack of tolerance was what lead to the 'death' of the ruling party, Jubilee.

"The truth of the matter is that the United Democratic Alliance which they purport to portray as the only vehicle in the region is only one member of the Hustler Nation. Further, the Hustler Nation is and can not be owned by any particular individual as we started it all as a mass movement and an idea whose time has come," The MP said.