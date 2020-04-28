The Ministry of Health in Uganda on Monday said it had returned six Kenyan truck drivers who tested positive for coronavirus.

The six were among a total of fourteen truck drivers who were tested positive for the deadly disease.

The other eight were Tanzanians and were also taken back to their home country for treatment in what the Ugandan authorities said was meant to ensure patients are treated close to their relatives.

"Out of the confirmed foreign truck drivers, six Kenyans and eight Tanzanians returned to their respective countries," the director general Health services, Dr Henry Mwebesa announced.

At the same time, Uganda's Minister for Health, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, announced that the country had introduced a new policy where foreign truck drivers would drive the trucks and cargo up to the border points after which the goods would be delivered into Uganda by a local truck driver.

Nabbanja said transport operators had three weeks to make plans for the transition which would be effected after three weeks.

Uganda's stringent measures against the spread of the coronavirus were not welcomed by Kenyan transporters who said the move would seriously affect their businesses as they would be forced to hire extra drivers and possibly compromise security of their goods.

Uganda has a total lock down that has seen less cases recorded in the country compared to its neighbors.

The country has 79 cases, out of which 42 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Kenya is leading the region with 363 cases while Tanzania has 300 cases. Rwanda has 207 cases.