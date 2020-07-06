President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the re-opening of churches, months after they were closed down over the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Speaking on Monday, the Head of State said churches will reopen in phases, and only a congregation of 100 people will be allowed at a go.

“I also further direct the following phase measures that places of worship will commence phase re-opening for congregational worship and public in strict conformity with all applicable guidelines and protocols including the self-regulating guideline that have been developed by our friends of the inter-faith council,” said President Kenyatta.

Kenyatta pointed out that only a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in church for a duration of not more than one hour.

He also directed that Madrassas and Sunday schools will remain suspended, as children below the age of 13 and individuals above the age of 58 years, and those with underlying conditions will not be allowed in congregations.

“Only a maximum of 100 participants will be allowed at each worship ceremony, which should not take more than an hour. Sunday schools and Madrasas shall continue to remain suspended until further notice and in person worship shall not include congregants under the age of 13 and over the age of 58 and those with underlying issues,” said the Head of State.

