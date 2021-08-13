Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been tasked with getting the answers that President Kenyatta demanded.

Former Manyatta OCS Adullahi Yaya and former Embu North OCPD Emily Ngaruiya who were recently transferred had claimed that the two brothers died after jumping out of a police vehicle to escape arrest.

However, a postmortem conducted at Embu Level Five Hospital revealed that they died of injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

Sadness and gloom rented the air where the brothers were laid rest on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Photos of the funeral ceremony showed their mother overwhelmed by the pain of a parent burying her children.

The family of the two young men said that they would be buried in one grave as a show of the love they had for one another.

On Thursday, family and friends lit candles in memory of the deceased brothers.

The family is calling for peace during the brothers’ final send-off. Emmanuel and Benson were killed on the night of August 1, after being beaten to death by police officers for flouting curfew rules.

“We saw it fit to put them in separate coffins but burry them in one grave because they loved each other and were inseparable even in death,” Susan Ndwiga the family spokesperson said.

“We will follow this issue to the logical conclusion. We want to say that it is about time that the police in this country become the protectors of the people, and not the perpetrators of crime,” Njuguna Njoroge the family lawyer added.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i visited the brothers’ family on Wednesday, August 11 accompanied by Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and senior security officials.

"I was briefed on the case and I am looking into the report. I do not want to say what we shall do but we shall follow the law.

"I promised the father we will do all we can to get justice and follow the direction the report will point us to," Matiang'i said.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Unit at the National Police Service (IAU) are currently investigating the matter which grabbed headlines.