Uhuru responds to leaked documents about his family's multi-billion wealth in offshore accounts

President Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta has responded to the ongoing reports by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism claiming that his family had stashed Sh3 billion in offshore investments.

Below is a statement from State House signed by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena.

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta's attention has been drawn to the ongoing media coverage of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ) Pandora Papers leaks and would like to make the following intervening response:

"My attention has been drawn to comments surrounding the Pandora Papers. Whilst I will respond comprehensively on my return from my State Visit to the Americas, let me say this:

"That these reports will go a long way in enhancing the financial transparency and openness that we require in Kenya and around the globe. The movement of illicit funds, proceeds of crime and corruption thrive in an environment of secrecy and darkness.

"The Pandora Papers and subsequent follow up audits will lift that veil of secrecy and darkness for those who can not explain their assets or wealth. Thank you", His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta.

