Uhuru tells Ruto to have the guts to resign [Video]

Speaking about his relationship with Ruto, he said the DP should have the "guts" to resign if unhappy with the government.

"I have an agenda that I was elected on and that work must continue and it would be really the honorable thing that...if you are not happy with it step aside and allow those who want to move on and then take your agenda to the people.

"People know what happens when when you disagree with each other in developed civilized democracies and I would hope that people would have the courage and the guts to do that instead of like I'm saying throwing stones in the same house that you're living in," said President Kenyatta.

Ruto has in the past maintained that he will not quit his position as deputy president.

“I have never said anything against the President out of respect, even if the work I am mandated to be doing as a Deputy President is being done by others, I have also respected that decision, because I want unity in our nation of Kenya,” the DP said in a past interview.

President Kenyatta challenged that Ruto has been speaking from two conflicting perpectives by criticising the same government he serves.

"You can't have your cake and eat it yeah...you know...you can't on the one hand say I'm not going and because at the same time I don't agree...you know...you've got to decide because you must be principled in that endeavor," the head of state said.

He added that it is important for Kenyans to understand who they will vote for in 2022 General Election.