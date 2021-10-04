Uhuru's hidden wealth abroad leaked by international media

President Kenyatta’s mention on the documents leaked by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) over the weekend took over trending topics on social media in Kenya, with the tags PandoraPapers, Client 13173.

The leaked information, which allegedly revealed the extent of the Kenyatta Family wealth abroad, was also published on Washington Post, BBC News and The Guardian.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta (right), Muhoho Kenyatta and his wife Erica Kenyatta (left) whose mother Norma Kanja, hailed from Jamaica ece-auto-gen

Some of the assets claimed to be part of a Sh3 billion offshore estate include a house in London and several foundations in tax havens.

The neighbouring houses of the same status are said to cost Sh110 million.

“The apartment was rented until July by an English member of parliament, Emma Hardy, according to public records,” the ICIJ wrote.

According to documents the ICIJ leaked from one of the largest private banks in Switzerland, the Kenyatta's were referred to as Client 13173.

In July 2003, a foundation called Varies Foundation was registered in Panama and President Kenyatta and Mama Ngina were reportedly listed as beneficiaries.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Muhoho Kenyatta owned three registered in the (British Virgin Islands) BVI, according to records: One had a bank account that held an investment portfolio worth Sh3.4 billion in 2016; another had unspecified investments at a bank in London.

“From 1999 to 2004, Ngina Kenyatta and her two daughters held shares in a BVI company, Milrun International Ltd. The sisters used the company to buy a London apartment in the upscale Westminster neighbourhood, according to records,” the Panama Papers read.

The ICIJ said that the Kenyatta Family did not respond to attempts to get its side of the story.

The Pandora Papers, however, show no evidence that the Kenyatta family stole or hid state assets in their offshore companies.

Although it is not unlawful to operate a hidden company, some have been used as a cover to shift funds, avoid taxes, and launder money.

In 2018, President Kenyatta told BBC Hardtalk that his family’s wealth was well known and had declared it as required by the constitution.

"As I have always stated, what we own - what we have - is open to the public. As a public servant I'm supposed to make my wealth known and we declare every year," Mr Kenyatta said.