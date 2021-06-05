Uhuru's statement after uproar on his 34 judicial appointments

“For just like you today, I too, took an oath to both the letter and the spirit of the law; and it is not open to me to turn a blind eye to the report of our state organs.”

“As long as I serve as President, I will choose the right over the convenient; I will choose the hard over the easier choice. I am not doing this for myself, but for the People of Kenya, and for posterity,” the President said.

The President, was speaking on Friday at State House, Nairobi during the swearing-in of the judges, while calling on the judges to serve with integrity.

“Your great ability and deep integrity have led you to your highly deserved elevation. Having taken your oath of office, know that you hold a special position in our constitutional order. Therefore, my advice to you is one; serve with dedication and with utmost fidelity to the oath you have subscribed,”said the President.

Of the 34 new judges, seven (7) belong to the court of appeal, nine (9) to the employment and labour relations court, and eighteen (18) to the environment and land court.

The Head of State congratulated the newly appointed judicial officers for their new roles, reminding them of the demand that comes with the role.

“To serve in a state office is a deeply demanding task. Many new burdens will be placed on your shoulders, the public expectations on you will be very high, and obstacles will be thrown along your path. Let your actions and decisions be guided solely on unbiased and faithful application of the constitution and our written laws; our principles and values as a nation; and the overriding interests of justice.”