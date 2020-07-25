The University of Nairobi under the leadership of their Vice Chancellor Prof. Stephen Kiama has announced that they will hold their 63rd Graduation Ceremony Virtually due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

In statement, Prof. Kiama said the institution will graduate all students qualified for PhDs, Masters, Bachelors, Diplomas and fellowships on September 25, 2020.

The statement further directs that continuing students at the Institution will resume studies virtually in September.

“Let me also reassure all the students and staff that we are going to hold the 63rd graduation ceremony virtually on 25th September 2020. We plan to graduate all qualified graduands for PhDs, Masters, Bachelors, Diplomas and fellowships

The continuing students will also commence the new academic year virtually in September. The Senate is going to deliberate and provide specific dates shortly.

I urge parents, guardians and sponsors to support the students with smartphones, iPads, or computers to enable them participate in our online classes in the safety of their homes” said Prof. Kiama.

UoN VC Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama

On admission of first year students for the year 2020/2011 Kiama said “The Academic division shall soon issue joining instructions and guidelines for conducting the online orientation for the class of 2020/2021-First Year”.

Covid-19 status at UoN

Prof. Kiama also said that the UoN community has not been spared by Covid-19, as for far they have recorded 14 cases and 4 deaths.

“UoN community has also not been spared by COVID-19. We have recorded 14 confirmed cases involving 10 members of staff, and 4 of their dependents. Three active members of staff and one retired staff have lost their lives. These are not mere statistics/

It is a difficult period for our Country & UoN community. I convey my condolences to the affected families & pray to the almighty God to give them comfort and strength to overcome the pain and loss. I also wish a quick recovery to all those who have tested positive” said Prof. Kiama.