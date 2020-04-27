US Ambassador Kyle McCarter over the weekend blasted Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony for passing off a donation by the American government as his county project.

Chepkwony announced that his county governments, which he heads, was in partnership with Kemri to have mass Covid19 testing at Walter Reed Laboratory in Kericho.

"KERICHO COUNTYREADY FOR MASS #Covid_19 TESTING. THREAD I am proud to unveil mass COVID-19 testing at the KEMRI/Walter Reed Laboratory in Kericho today. We are proud of our collaboration with KEMRI which means that we can now conduct up to 2000 COVID19 tests per day," the Governor announced.

However, the Governor did not disclose that the labotratory had been equipped by the US government and unveiled back in January 2020 - prompting McCarter to issue the clarification on social media.

"You mean this equipment bought by the USA unveiled Jan30, 2020," the US Ambassador said on Twitter.

Chepkwony swallowed a humble pie and published another tweet thanking McCarter and the US government for their help in setting up and running operations in the Kericho lab.

"Yes indeed Amb McCarter. I acknowledge and appreciate the huge role that the United States has played in this process as I mentioned in my statement attached. What we launched yesterday was the deployment of this equipment towards mass testing for COVID-19," Chepkwony stated.